Quilter lists as standalone business with valuation of £2.8bn

Quilter plc, formerly Old Mutual Wealth, has finally separated from parent company Old Mutual and lists independently on the London Stock Exchange today with a market capitalisation of approximately £2.758bn.

Old Mutual said earlier this month that it had set a price range of 125p-155p per share for up to 9.6% of ordinary shares of Quilter ahead of its listing.

The group said today that its IPO would be priced above the middle of this range at 145p per ordinary share. Based on this offer price, the market capitalisation of Quilter at admission will be approximately £2.758bn. It is expected the group will join the mid-cap index.



The expected offering comprises of 165,010,507 ordinary shares to institutional placees, 1,002,064 ordinary shares to certain non-executive directors of Quilter and certain non-executive directors of Old Mutual, and an over-allotment option in respect of 16,501,050 ordinary shares.

A number of Quilter directors will own a percentage of issued ordinary share capital immediately following admission, including executive directors Paul Feeney on 0.075% and Tim Tookey on 0.122%.

For every three Old Mutual plc shares held, shareholders will receive one ordinary share in Quilter and three ordinary shares in Old Mutual Limited, the new holding company of Old Mutual Emerging Markets, Nedbank and residual Old Mutual plc.



Commenting on the listing, Paul Feeney, chief executive officer of Quilter (pictured), said: "Today is an important milestone in the history of our business and I am immensely proud of what we have achieved. We are delighted to be in a position to list as a standalone business and are excited by the opportunities ahead of us."

He added: "We are making good progress towards our vision of becoming the UK's leading wealth management business. Our proven multi-channel business model is delivering value for our customers, advisers and shareholders.

"Having established leading positions across one of the largest wealth management markets in the world, and it is a structural growth market, I believe we have great momentum to build on our success and a bright future ahead."

In addition, Old Mutual also recently received regulatory approval for the sale of the £25.7bn single-strategy asset management business, headed by CEO Richard Buxton. This is being sold in a £600m deal to TA Associates and senior management including Buxton. The group said previously it is "possible" the transaction could occur shortly following the admission of Quilter to the stockmarket.

Two divisions

Old Mutual Wealth announced last November that it intended to list under the Quilter name and businesses will be rebranded within two years after separation from Old Mutual. It said the group will also be re-segmented into two divisions: 'Advice and Wealth Management' and 'Wealth Platforms'.

The Advice and Wealth Management segment will include: Intrinsic, which intends to rebrand to Quilter Financial Planning, including Private Client Advisers, which will become Quilter Private Client Advisers; the multi-asset business, which will become Quilter Investors and Quilter Cheviot, which will retain its name.

The Wealth Platforms segment will include the UK platform, which will become Quilter Wealth Solutions and the international business, which is to become Quilter International. Its Heritage life assurance business will become Quilter Life Assurance.