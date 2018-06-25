FCA: Industry must improve 'access to insurance' for pre-existing medical conditions

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) publishes feedback from June 2017's Call for Input (Cfl) on Access To Insurance following 'high level of interest'

The FCA has announced its concern that consumers are having difficulty gaining access to the specialist travel insurance market, following its Call for Input (CfI) in June 2017.

The CfI, which called for evidence to help address concerns about people with pre-existing medical conditions obtaining affordable travel insurance, received a ‘high level of interest', an FCA press statement read.

Key themes

The feedback highlighted that most stakeholders feel access to insurance for pre-existing medical conditions is very limited.

It found there is a lack of quality information available about alternative options available to consumers after they had received a high quote or had been refused cover, which can cause consumers to assume they are uninsurable.

There also exists very little understanding amongst consumers and firms around insurance terms and the risk factors that are considered by providers when calculating the premium.

Plus there is a lack of transparency around pricing, the risk factors which drive quotes and how premiums are calculated, which limits consumers' awareness about their options and can mean they have difficulties in finding competitive insurance that is appropriate for their medical condition.

Specialist services

"People with pre-existing medical conditions feel poorly served by travel insurance," said Christopher Woolard, executive director of strategy and competition at the FCA. "There are specialist services out there, but often people don't know where to find them. We'll work with industry to point people in the right direction and help dispel some of the myths and misunderstandings to ensure this market works better."

The findings of the CfI will also be used to inform the FCA's wider work on insurance pricing practices, as announced in the Business Plan for 2018/19.

