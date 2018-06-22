Canada Life sells £2.7bn closed book to Scottish Friendly

Canada Life UK chief executive Doug Brown: "This was a difficult decision - many of these customers have been with us for years.”

155,000 long-standing policies worth £2.7bn from closed book of business sold to Scottish Friendly as Canada Life focuses on annuity market

The policies being offloaded have largely been closed to new business since 2003 and are made up of life and pensions savings policies, along with some protection policies all written in the UK, the firm said. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Canada Life Investments will continue to manage a large portion of the transferred unit-linked assets.

The company said the deal was subject to the "satisfactory completion of certain conditions including court sanction".

Canada Life acquired annuity and retirement income specialist Retirement Advantage in January this year, which added more than 30,000 pension and equity release customers and £2b in assets under management (including a £1.5bn block of in-force annuities).

The company said disposing of non-core business would enable it to build on the integration with Retirement Advantage and develop new retirement products, as well as to "further accelerate its push" into the following core markets:

Annuities

Wealth management

Group and individual protection

Retirement solutions markets

Canada Life UK chief executive Doug Brown said: "This is an excellent move for both organisations, for Scottish Friendly by increasing its scale and for Canada Life to concentrate its resources around its core business strategy. Our priority is ensuring customers receive the highest standards of care both during this transition period, and beyond. Scottish Friendly has a great reputation in this area which gives us confidence that customers are in good hands.

"This was a difficult decision - many of these customers have been with us for years, arriving through acquisition or organic growth. However, following close evaluation it was clear that the sale is the right thing to do."

Scottish Friendly chief executive Jim Galbraith added: "This activity is a key element of Scottish Friendly's three-part growth strategy so Canada Life and its policyholders can be confident that the process of change will be as smooth and seamless as possible."

The transfer is expected to happen last next year. Canada Life will continue to administer the policies until the transfer.