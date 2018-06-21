'Outdated' Insurable Interest Bill redrafted for life

Bill broadened to include insurable interest in cohabitants, group schemes and trusts

The joint Law Commission (Scotland and England & Wales) has today published an updated draft of the Insurable Interest Bill, which includes broader considerations for life insurance, as well as accident and health cover.

The Bill, last reformed as part of the Marine Insurance Act 1906 but initially reviewed 10 years ago, has suggested that individuals have an automatic insurable interest in cohabitants, not just spouses or civil partners.

Another suggestion is to include extending insurable interest to cover children and grandchildren, so that they can be lawfully covered under travel policies.

The Bill also aims to confirm in law that pension trustees and other administrators of group schemes have an insurable interest in the lives of members of the group, which would ensure that employers' life and health policies have the full support of the law.

The new version of the Bill would also allow for trustees of private trusts to purchase life insurance bonds if the settlor or ‘truster' of the trust would have had the necessary insurable interest to do so.

Comments for consultation have been requested for 14 September 2018.

Up to date

Rachael Griffin, tax and financial planning expert for Old Mutual Wealth, "welcomed" the decision to revisit the "outdated" Bill, describing legislation that does not recognise modern family units as "bizarre" and potentially "prohibitive".

"The draft bill goes some way in to bring the legislation up to date by widening the sphere of insurable interest to children and grandchildren," she added, but also pointed out that the reach should be extended to include wider families such as siblings and nieces and nephews.

"The revised legislation also recognises the important part trusts play in financial planning," she said. "Previously, a trustee would not be able to take out a life insurance policy for the beneficiaries as they wouldn't be economically disadvantaged if they died. The rules are being expanded so if the settlor of the trust has an interest, the trustee (or ‘truster', in Scots law) also has such an interest."

Insuring Women's Futures

"Great to see the Joint Law Commissions of Scotland, England & Wales work in collaboration to review insurance law in relation to insurable interest, especially in regard to those cohabiting relationships," said Johnny Timpson, financial protection technical and industry affairs manager for Scottish Widows.

"The issues faced by those cohabiting features in the Cii Insuring Women's Futures Programme and specifically in the #MomentsThatMatter highlighted in its Women's Risks In Life Research - it's important that the law in relation to insurable interest is fit for the 21st century, especially as what we have currently stems from the Marine Insurance Act 1906 with it codifying law from the 1780s," he added.

"This change improves access to insurance and especially protection for the increasing number of consumers in cohabiting relationships, a group we currently underserve and who have cover needs as they lack access to welfare bereavement benefits."