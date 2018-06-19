COVER Excellence Awards 2018: Provider shortlist revealed!

Which insurance providers have been nominated for the COVER Excellence Awards 2018?

The votes have been collected and checked, so we're pleased to reveal the shortlist of providers for this year's COVER Excellence Awards 2018.

After gauging interest within the market, this year we have two awards celebrating ‘Value Added Services' - one for third parties and another focusing separately on providers - and, of course, all the usual individual and group product categories for life, protection and medical, alongside technology services, new product launches - the lot!

So who's been shortlisted? Check the full list of nominated providers HERE.

If you've been nominated, please register here and submit your entry by 5pm on 6th July. Good luck!

All the winners will be announced at the COVER Excellence Awards 2018 event at Hilton London Bankside on 4th October (please note venue has changed!).