New Bupa insurance customers offered free health checks

Health check offer worth £184 available to new Bupa By You policyholders until 31 July 2018

Healthcare provider Bupa is offering new Bupa By You policy customers a free health assessment until the end of July.

The Health Care Assessment (worth £184) is an hour-long check - blood pressure, heart rhythm, BMI, body fat and height to waist ratio - which allows customers to discuss lifestyle changes and health risks. Customers can create an action plan based on results and receive coaching from a health adviser.

The offer also gives members access to Anytime Healthline, a 24/7 nurse helpline which offers telephone consultations with Bupa's team of GPs and nurses.

"Our health insurance policies provide fast access to high quality healthcare and treatment," said Richard Norris, consumer sales director at Bupa. "When it comes to our health, prevention is better than cure which is why we're offering new customers the opportunity to have a free health assessment which will help give them a clear picture of their health and lifestyle."