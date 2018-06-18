L&G: Online training updates for advisers

Quicker registration and instant results for 'TrainSMART' intermediary training for Legal & General products and services

Legal & General have today announced updates to e-learning software for intermediaries, ‘TrainSMART', which, according to the firm, have increased interactivity and improved user experience.

Launched in 2017, the free online application supports advisers with training for L&G services, systems and processes using a computer-based test designed to develop best practice.

It tests advisers on five subject areas - product knowledge, pre-sale application, point of sale and completing application, post-sale, and maintaining and improving client loyalty - to help reduce errors and improve service to customers.

Updates

TrainSMART is now available to all intermediary contact centres selling Legal & General products, and the registration process has been reduced and streamlined, the firm said.

Results are now received instantly at the end of a test, as are notifications of areas for improvement - previously users had to wait for a report. For firms with more than five participants, users can now compare results to assist with self-management.

Support materials have also been introduced, in the form of a DQM brochure to help participants understand test scenarios.

Duty of care

"With more than 40% of our intermediary new business originating from contact centres, these centres and the advice they provide to customers is crucial to both our business at Legal & General and to meeting the task of closing the protection gap," said Craig Brown, director, intermediary for Legal & General. "It's vital that the industry continues its duty of care to ensure consumers are offered the right protection and advice. We are committed to helping intermediaries to this end through the development of TrainSMART, which assists intermediaries by developing their product knowledge and ability to manage differing client scenarios.

"This is just one development we have made to our proposition at Legal & General this year, with the intention of creating better customer journeys, and we continue to review our offering to ensure we provide the highest levels of support for our intermediary partners."