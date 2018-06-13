MAXIS GBN launches MAXIS Global Wellness

MAXIS Global Wellness aims to help multinational organisations tackle rising healthcare costs with toolkits, regional analysis and local medical services

MAXIS Global Benefits Network (GBN), a joint venture between Metlife and AXA, has launched MAXIS Global Wellness, an international employee benefits venture to provide organisations with the tools and data needed to understand healthcare cost drivers across multiple jurisdictions.

MAXIS Global Wellness will utilise four years of global health analytics, across 37 countries, to help multinational organisations mitigate the rising costs of healthcare at a time when global medical inflation is at 8.4% (according to IMF World Economic Outlook Database April 2017) - compared to average general inflation rate of 3.1%.

Delivered via corporate employee benefit schemes, it will allow firms to target country-specific cost drivers and deliver wellness solutions to employees.

Global services

Core services will include topic-specific educational Health & Wellness Toolkits for wellness awareness across the world; a business case modeller to calculate the impact of benefits spend and productivity, plus access to third-party suppliers of technology for global wellness solutions - these include telemedicine services with a local network of doctors, second medical opinion, mental health helpline and chronic disease management platform for diseases such as diabetes, obesity and CV diseases.

"MAXIS Global Wellness is a unique proposition, marking the first time a network has challenged the current disparate state of the wellness landscape," said Dr Leena Johns MD, Head of Health and Wellness at MAXIS Global Benefits Network (GBN). "It homogenises the delivery and availability of wellness solutions, delivering cross-border and locally viable solutions, with a centralised management process. While enabling organisations to standardise wellness provision worldwide, it is complementary to wellness programmes currently available in local markets."

Addressing expenditure

"Heads of employee benefits want to know where they are spending money, including identifying cost drivers and how best to address them in specific countries," Johns continued. "They also want to benchmark their expenditure against previous year's investment and against the country baseline so that they can identify areas for improvement and a change in approach. MAXIS GBN analyses huge volumes of health claims data from local insurers across the globe to discover what is driving healthcare costs for a client, enabling them to take definitive action to address this expenditure."

MAXIS GBN is an international employee benefits network co-founded by Metlife and AXA in 1998.