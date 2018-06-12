Bupa to rejoin ABI

Healthcare provider signs up to Association of British Insurers (ABI) after withdrawing membership in 2013

Bupa has confirmed it will return its membership to the ABI in January 2019 after opting out just over five years ago.

In April 2013, the healthcare provider announced it was terminating its membership with the trade body at the end of July of that year.

"As part of a review of our partnerships, and our focus on health and wellbeing, we have decided to serve notice on our membership," said a spokesperson for Bupa at the time, a decision which the ABI then said it regretted.

However today the CEO of Bupa said: "As the UK's leading health insurer we want to actively engage in the key debates that impact our customers. We are pleased to be rejoining the ABI to work with them to continue to champion the positive contribution that health insurance makes to the UK health system, offering millions of people access to fast, high quality healthcare."

Director general of ABI, Huw Evans, welcomed the decision. "I'm very pleased to see Bupa rejoin the ABI," he said. "Health insurance helps millions of people in the UK pay for the treatments they need. Bupa rejoining will boost our efforts to make the case for the important role insurance plays complementing the NHS."

Bupa joins a number of firms, including Old Mutual Wealth, Hargreaves Lansdown and Vanguard, who have signed up to the ABI in the past two years. The ABI also launched an Associate Member programme in 2016 which now has 26 members.