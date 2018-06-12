The Health Insurance Group sold to two US private equity firms

AXA to sell its whole of market healthcare intermediary

AXA has announced that it has agreed to sell its whole market healthcare intermediary, Health and Protection Solutions (which trades as The Health Insurance Group), to Highbridge Principle Strategies (HPS) and Madison Dearborn Partners (MDP).

The two companies - both US private equity firms - will aquire The Health Insurance Group (THIG), a broker which provides health and wellbeing solutions to both individuals and businesses, into jointly owned entity, Nevada Investments Topco.

"The Health Insurance Group joined AXA in 2008 and, in the past 10 years, has formed a strong part of our business," said Keith Gibbs, chief executive of AXA PPP. "However, as part of AXA's strategy in the UK, we have concluded that whole of market intermediaries who offer advised sales are best placed within businesses focussed on distribution, and this transaction will allow The Health Insurance Group to form part of a portfolio of leading broking businesses. We look forward to continuing to work closely with THIG to provide AXA PPP solutions for their customers."

Growing portfolio

Both HPS and MDP have a growing portfolio of UK broking brands, including a major shareholding within The Ardonagh Group.

The THIG transaction is expected to complete in the second quarter, subject to regulatory approvals.

"We can confirm we are currently finalising the purchase of The Health Insurance Group from AXA," said Matthew Raino, managing director of MDP. "As an award-winning independent health insurance and wellbeing broker with a strong track record of growth, THIG will be an ideal addition to our growing portfolio of UK insurance assets."