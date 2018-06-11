COVER teams up with PA and RP for Diversity campaign

News, features and events to help level the playing field of our industry

To coincide with our Women In Financial Advice Awards 2018 (check the nominee longlist here), COVER and its sister publications - Professional Adviser and Retirement Planner - will be drawing upon on our channels to promote equality issues within financial services and its wider world through our Diversity campaign.

The awards are designed to celebrate and recognise the achievements of women in our sector, who - even in 2018 - continue to be under-represented. Alongside this, we will be providing a series of relevant editorial focuses such as interviews with key industry figures as well as opinion pieces and features over the coming months.

News related to gender disparity, workplace diversity issues and the support through insurance for marginalised members of society - such as sexual inequality, mental illness alongside non-standard health demands - will continue to be available via the designated Diversity tab on the COVER website.

Please join to help us combine as an industry to remove stigmas, level the playing field for the industry and provide better services to society as a whole. Watch this space.