Vitality enters long-term savings market

VitalityInvest designed to cater for people living longer but not saving enough

Vitality has launched VitalityInvest, a long-term savings solution to the challenges of an ageing population in poorer health without adequate savings.

Based upon the concept of "shared value" - which generates value for stakeholders through behavioural change over time - the proposition is geared towards closing the UK ‘savings gap' by combining investments with wellness.

The vehicle is made up of three products - a stocks and shares ISA, a junior ISA and a retirement plan - all available exclusively through financial advisers.

"The solution"

"Solutions currently available in the investment market are not fit to adequately prepare us for the retirement of tomorrow," said Herschel Mayers, CEO of VitalityInvest and VitalityLife. "People are living longer and want more from later life, yet many don't start saving soon enough to fund those extra years or take steps to ensure they arrive there in good health. We believe VitalityInvest is the solution.

"By changing behaviour, we produce economic and health benefits that are good for our members, good for advisers, good for us and good for society," he added. "We call this shared value."

With an ageing population will come additional healthcare costs for retirees, so VitalityInvest's Healthy Living Discount aims to address this by encouraging savers to take steps to look after their long-term health. The monthly charge can be reduced to £0 for healthy living and customers with a VitalityLife or VitalityHealth policy pay discounted charges if they engage with Vitality's Healthy Living programme and invest in Vitality funds.

Savings planner

Investment Booster, meanwhile, is designed to encourage customers to save earlier - a boost of up to 15% to savings over 25 years, including growth, is awarded at no additional cost, and applied every five years to those saving in Vitality funds, over and above investment returns. The more invested, the bigger the boost.

Retirement Booster will help pensioners manage their income and health in retirement by awarding annual boosts to their retirement drawdown pot of up to 50% of income drawn - the higher their Vitality status, the lower the income drawn and the more invested into Vitality finds.

VitalityInvest has partnered with Investec Asset Management and Vanguard to offer a range of active funds and a range of multi-asset risk-targeted funds using index-tracking components. The funds allow customers to prioritise income or growth at different levels of risk.

"So when people save for longer, we'll boost their savings; when they look after their health, we'll charge them less to invest; and when they manage their income in drawdown, we'll add to their retirement savings," added Mayers. "At Vitality, our approach is to only ever enter a market if we are confident that we can make a positive difference to our members' lives. With this positively different range of savings products, I sincerely believe we can."

Advisers

Cash-flow modelling and personalised life expectancy calculations will allow advisers to assist customers with their wellness and lifestyle and the proposition will be delivered through a ‘state-of-the-art' adviser hub online.

"VitalityInvest looks like an intriguing approach to trying to solve the UK's retirement savings problem," said Tom Conner, director at Drewberry Wealth. "For many people there is a significant shortfall in retirement provisions that currently exists, and the longer people live, the more that shortfall is likely to be exposed.

"Any new ideas to help people save more for longer should be welcomed," he added. "Those that live a healthy lifestyle are likely to live longer and therefore the healthy living discount and income drawdown booster could be highly valued features of this offering."