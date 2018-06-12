COVER Protection and Health Summit returns for 2018
Our industry conference comes to The Hilton, Bankside, London, on Thursday 4 October
Carrying the slogan "Making Connections", COVER Protection and Health Summit 2018 is another chance to do exactly that - cross paths with the most important industry players and the join dots of the most crucial issues affecting us.
The Summit is the 'Big One' - offering us the opportunity to discuss the hottest topics dominating the life and healthcare space across a schedule full of expert speakers, panel debates and engaging presentations.
This year's event will once again run the full gamut of personal protection, as well as PMI, cash plans and employee benefits, we will be focusing on pushing the industry forward, bridging the protection gap, the latest in adviser technology, claims management, underwriting, marketing and much, much more...
Full schedule announced soon. To register your place, please sign up HERE.
