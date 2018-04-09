COVER launches inaugural Women in Financial Advice Awards

Nominations for the inaugural Women in Financial Advice Awards must be received by 18 May 2018 and the winners will be revealed in October 2018

COVER is proud to launch the inaugural Women in Financial Advice Awards in association with its sister brands Professional Adviser and Retirement Planner

The Women in Financial Advice Awards are designed to celebrate the achievements of women working within the financial advice community and also the broader financial services sector in the UK. Find out how to make your nominations here

Do you work with a woman who is a trailblazer in financial advice or an associated area, such as adviser support, platform provision or investment, retirement, protection or mortgage solutions?

Or do you know a woman whose contribution to a particular project or task has been inspirational? Perhaps there is a rising female star in your midst or someone who has been a role model or mentor to women working in financial services?

If so, we stand ready to celebrate their achievements at the inaugural Women in Financial Advice Awards, the winners of which will be revealed at a special ceremony in London on 10 October 2018.

These awards are not about men versus women or whether a particular gender is more suited to a career or role in financial services - they are simply about celebrating and recognising the achievements of women in a sector where they continue to be under-represented.

Whether it be the Treasury's Women in Finance inquiry or the gender pay gap, the lack of senior women in the sector or the willingness of women even to seek financial advice, the sheer volume of news stories appearing in COVER in recent months stands as stark testament to this latter point.

More positively, such coverage may be seen as a growing acknowledgement this issue can no longer be ignored and - in combination with the extraordinary response to the Women in Investment Awards and Women in Pensions Awards, respectively run by our sister titles Investment Week and Professional Pensions - suggests the financial services sector may be on the verge of taking a very significant step forward.

In highlighting the achievements of women already in financial advice or the wider financial services world, as well as recognising individuals of either gender who help to maximise the potential of women or are striving to bring about a more appropriate gender balance, the Women in Financial Advice Awards is now looking to play its part by helping to inspire more women to work in an already dynamic sector that, nevertheless, stands a long way short of fulfilling its true potential.

COVER is delighted to announce that the Chartered Insurance Institute and Personal Finance Society have already agreed to back these awards and we look forward to revealing further supporters from across the world of UK financial services in due course.

How you can play your part?

By nominating someone for the awards or putting your own name forward, you will not only help to acknowledge the current achievements of women in financial advice - you will be helping to inspire and encourage the next generation of women as well.

The awards are open to those working within both the financial advice community and among the broader financial services sector in the UK and you can find a complete list of categories and entry guidelines here

Nominees can be involved in roles relating to UK-based financial advice, adviser support services, platform provision, investment, retirement, protection and mortgage solutions - including but not limited to management, strategy, product development, marketing, communications, sales, compliance, human resources or front, middle or back-office operations.

Please note a person can only be nominated in a maximum of three categories. Women currently on maternity leave can certainly be nominated. You can read the full methodology here

Nominations must be received by 18 May 2018 and the winners will be revealed in October 2018.

Visit the Women in Financial Advice Awards website and make your nominations now