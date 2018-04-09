Mental health: 48% of business leaders believe employees would not reach out

Legal & General's new Red Report also identifies five key themes business should addressing

Following its Not A Red Card mental health campaign last year, L&G's new Red Report has found that nearly half of those who attended its mental health forum last year did not feel their employees would confide in a colleague if struggling in the workplace.

However, more encouragingly, 85% said they had seen improvements over the past five years with regards to discussing mental health issues, with 97% saying the recent increase in coverage of mental health stories from the sporting world has helped remove the stigma around it.

Following the full-day gathering of 160 business leaders in October 2017, which featured a series of delegate roundtables, L&G has identified five key themes that employers should be aware of. These are:

A lack of education and understanding around mental health problems

The current portrayal and narrative surrounding mental health

The company's overall culture

Poor availability of resources to help address mental health

The lack of role models within business

The report also documented that mental illness, including stress, is the leading cause of long term absence from work, costing UK employers between £33bn and £42bn annually.

Mental vs physical health

Research carried out by Legal & General in 2017 found that only 4% of employees who have experienced depression and 5% who have experienced anxiety feel able to talk to their manager about it. However at the time 78% of employers believed their employees would be comfortable discussing mental health problems atwork.

In contrast, 21% and 27% respectively said they would talk to their friends about these issues, while 23% said they would talk to their manager about a physical health issue.

"Understanding the barriers to discussing mental health in the workplace is the key to improving the quality and quantity of these conversations," said Nigel Wilson, CEO of Legal & General.

"Our Not a Red Card campaign launched last May, used the power of sport and iconic sports people to tackle the issue head on, and we were able to engage with 3.5 million people on social media alone.

"Our Red report is the next step to identify what is discouraging employees from being open and honest about mental health," he added.

"I firmly believe that business leaders can learn a lot from talking to each other more about mental health and also by engaging across different sectors."