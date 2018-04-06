Lockton's Mike Tyler steps aside for two new UK benefits leaders

Benefits pioneer to retire from full-time employment

Independent insurance broker Lockton has appointed two of its senior vice presidents as leaders of its UK and international benefits practice.

Effective as of 1 May, Jon Green and Chris Rofe will take over from Mike Tyler, former head of benefits, who is retiring from full-time employment but will continue to work with Lockton on a consulting basis.

Pioneer

He's spent the past five years establishing Lockton's benefits business in the UK and overseeing the firm's global benefits operations. As well as continuing as a consultant for Lockton, Tyler is also completing is PhD in employee health and wellbeing

"Mike Tyler is an industry pioneer and his ideas will continue to impact everything our group does," said Green. "We are excited to build on the strong foundations that have been established as we continue to focus on delivering to our clients," added Rofe.

Safe hands

Green has experience in the health and productivity sector, garnered from over 25-plus years of experience within insurance, reinsurance and consultancy basis.

Rofe has also worked in the health and risk market for a similar amount of time and has led medical, occupational and wellbeing projects globally.

Tyler said: "I am delighted to have been given the opportunity to truly build something great here at Lockton. Over the last five years we have brought together a best-in-class team to offer unparalleled guidance to our clients. I leave the team in capable hands and look forward to watching it continue to grow."