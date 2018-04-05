Funeral plan sales drop offers adviser opportunity

"Industry prepared to distance itself from third party providers," says Golden Charter CEO

The Funeral Planning Authority has reported that funeral plan sales dropped slightly - from 210,700 in 2016 to 207,100 - following its crackdown on the sales practices of third parties.

Meanwhile, direct sales and sales through funeral directors have increased, the report also found.

Graeme McAusland, CEO of the Funeral Planning Authority said: "Our role is to protect consumer's interest and ensure that registered providers and the third parties they work with are behaving in a way that delivers the best outcomes for consumers.

‘We regularly review our Rules and Code of Practice that registered providers have to adhere to, aligning them with changes in the marketplace. We believe that the leveling of plan sales in 2017 is, at least in part, attributable to a renewed focus from us on third party sales. During which we outlined how providers should be supervising those selling on their behalf and guaranteeing that they were also upholding the high standards that we expect."

Golden Charter CEO Suzanne Grahame believes this represents an opportunity for providers and advisers to help reinforce the good practices being implemented across the market.

"The slight drop in the number of funeral plans sold by registered providers shows that the industry is prepared to distance itself from third parties where there are concerns around their sales practices and approach when selling funeral plans," she said.

"Consumer demand clearly remains and if you look back at where the industry has come from five years ago, it is clear funeral plans are here to stay and fulfil a very important need for an IFA's clients.

"As a result, financial advisers can no longer ignore funeral plans," she added, however there are two things they should bear in mind.

Relieve burden & due diligence

First, they need to be talking to their clients about funerals and death, ensuring that all their affairs are looked after to reduce the burden on their loved ones, she said.

Secondly, advisers must ensure they have done the correct due diligence on any provider they are considering, ensuring that any client money is held within a well-funded and transparent trust and that plan holders have the choice of their funeral director at purchase, Grahame also pointed out.

"We want to make sure the industry is there for both the intermediary and the consumer, so we are pleased to see high standards being adopted across the market," she added. "This can only be a positive thing for advisers too as it should help give them confidence to recommend funeral plans to their clients and realise the benefits they bring, as well as uphold the good practice we are striving to deliver."

Funeral plan sales for the last five years: