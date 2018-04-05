LV='s 'Wake Up To IP' tour set to return to UK

CPD-accredited income protection series of breakfast meetings for advisers announced for April to May

LV= is to host another string of free breakfast meeting events geared towards advisers who want to improve their knowledge of income protection and sell the product more effectively.

Now in its fourth year, the ‘Wake Up To IP' UK tour - full list of dates and locations below - will run between April and May and explore why IP should be the focus of every financial planning conversation.

Insider knowledge

The session, which is CPD accredited, will show advisers how to spot income protection opportunities with both new and existing clients, as well as the most effective ways to introduce IP products to clients.

Common challenges faced by advisers and practical tools to be used with clients when selling IP will also be covered.

"Due to popular demand, our ‘Wake up to IP' events are back, with 24 events countrywide," said Mike Farrell, protection sales director at LV=. "We believe taking out income protection is one of the best ways for people to protect themselves if they can't work through illness, which is why our CPD-accredited training is designed to help advisers increase their confidence,"

Income Roulette

According to LV='s Income Roulette report, less than one in 10 people have an IP policy (4%), compared to a third (32%) who have life insurance or critical illness cover.

"Our business development team will show advisers why this product is so important, how to spot who would benefit most from it, and how to structure a conversation about protection with clients," added Farrell.

Last week, LV= reported 9% rise (to £2.02bn) in life business (present value of new business premiums) for 2017 and that its life operating profit was up from £24m in 2016 to £37m, helped by a £6m increase in new business contribution from retirement and protection.

See the full events schedule below and sign up here.