LV='s 'Wake Up To IP' tour set to return to UK

CPD-accredited income protection series of breakfast meetings for advisers announced for April to May

LV= is to host another string of free breakfast meeting events geared towards advisers who want to improve their knowledge of income protection and sell the product more effectively.

Now in its fourth year, the ‘Wake Up To IP' UK tour - full list of dates and locations below - will run between April and May and explore why IP should be the focus of every financial planning conversation.

Insider knowledge

The session, which is CPD accredited, will show advisers how to spot income protection opportunities with both new and existing clients, as well as the most effective ways to introduce IP products to clients.

Common challenges faced by advisers and practical tools to be used with clients when selling IP will also be covered.

"Due to popular demand, our ‘Wake up to IP' events are back, with 24 events countrywide," said Mike Farrell, protection sales director at LV=. "We believe taking out income protection is one of the best ways for people to protect themselves if they can't work through illness, which is why our CPD-accredited training is designed to help advisers increase their confidence,"

Income Roulette

According to LV='s Income Roulette report, less than one in 10 people have an IP policy (4%), compared to a third (32%) who have life insurance or critical illness cover.

"Our business development team will show advisers why this product is so important, how to spot who would benefit most from it, and how to structure a conversation about protection with clients," added Farrell.

Last week, LV= reported 9% rise (to £2.02bn) in life business (present value of new business premiums) for 2017 and that its life operating profit was up from £24m in 2016 to £37m, helped by a £6m increase in new business contribution from retirement and protection.

See the full events schedule below and sign up here

Location

Venue

Date

Bristol

Shire Aztec Hotel & Spa, Almondsbury, Bristol BS32 4TS

Tuesday 10 April

Plymouth

Crowne Plaza Plymouth, Armada Way, Plymouth PL1 2HJ

Wednesday 11 April

Birmingham

Crowne Plaza Birmingham, NEC, Pendigo Way, Birmingham B40 1PS

Tuesday 17 April

Northampton

Holiday Inn Northampton, Bedford Road, Northampton NN4 7YF

Wednesday 18 April

Glasgow

Doubletree by Hilton Strathclyde, Phoenix Crescent, Bellshill ML4 3JQ

Wednesday 18 April

Bournemouth

Marriott Highcliff, 105 St Michael's Rd, Bournemouth BH2 5DU

Thursday 19 April

Edinburgh

Village Edinburgh, Crewe Road South, Edinburgh EH4 2NY

Thursday 19 April

Farnborough

Holiday Inn Farnborough, Lynchford Road, Farnborough GU14 6AZ

Tuesday 24 April

Reading

Hilton Reading, Drake Way, Reading RG2 0GQ

Tuesday 24 April

Watford

Hilton Watford, Watford By-pass, Watford WD25 8HA

Wednesday 25 April

Brighton

Best Western Plus Old Tollgate Restaurant & Hotel, The Street, Bramber, Steyning, BN44 3WE

Wednesday 25 April

Fareham

Solent Hotel & Spa, Rookery Avenue, Fareham PO15 7AJ

Thursday 26 April

Belfast

Hilton Templepatrick Hotel & Country Club, Castle Upton Estate, Belfast BT39 0DD

Wednesday 2 May

Leicester

Sketchley Grange Hotel & Spa, Sketchley Lane, Burbage, Hinckley LE10 3HU

Thursday 3 May

Leeds

Q Hotels Oulton Hall, Rothwell Lane, Leeds LS26 8HN

Tuesday 8 May

Nottingham

Doubletree by Hilton Nottingham Gateway, Nuthall Road, Nottingham, NG8 6AZ,

Tuesday 8 May

Newcastle

Marriott Newcastle Metrocentre, Gateshead NE11 9XF

Wednesday 9 May

Cardiff

Vale Golf & Spa Resort, Hensol Park, Cardiff CF72 8JX

Wednesday 9 May

Sheffield

Hilton Sheffield, Victoria Quays, Furnival Road, Sheffield S4 7YB

Wednesday 9 May

Preston

Macdonald Tickled Trout Hotel, Preston New Road, Preston PR5 0UJ

Thursday 10 May

London, Tower Hill

Doubletree by Hilton Tower of London, 7 Pepys Street, London EC3N 4AF

Tuesday 15 May

London, Holborn

De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms, 61-65 Great Queen Street, London WC2B 5DA

Wednesday 16 May

Manchester, Knutsford

Cottons Hotel & Spa, Manchester Road, Knutsford WA16 0SU

Thursday 17 May

London, Borehamwood

Holiday Inn London Elstree, Barnet By-pass, Borehamwood WD6 5PU

Thursday 17 May

 

 

 

