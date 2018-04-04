Bupa Global to offer online health measurement tool for employers

Launch of HERO International Scorecard will help businesses evaluate, compare and track their workplace wellbeing programmes

Bupa Global has teamed up with HERO to launch an online tool for employers to create an inventory of best practice and to benchmark performance for its employee health and wellness programmes.

Using measures recommended by an expert panel, the HERO International Scorecard will survey a range of workplace health factors such as promotion and integration of employee health initiatives within the workplace, participation rates, cost as well as organisational and cultural support, allowing employers to assess the effectiveness of their programmes and track progress over time.

Performance comparison

By correlating scores against the aggregate of all businesses in the database, the Scorecard will also allow companies compare their programmes to other business', plus compare their score to similar employers based on industry, size, geographic location, employee demographics and other criteria.

"With half of the world's population in work, employees increasingly expect their employer to play an active role in their health and wellbeing, yet some businesses still don't appreciate the commercial and strategic value of workplace health initiatives," said Patrick Watt, commercial director Europe for Bupa Global. "That's why we've partnered with HERO to give our customers the means to measure and report on the impact of the workplace health programmes they have implemented.

"Workplace health is a key way for businesses to attract and retain talent - but it's important to partner with an experienced provider who can support in the provision, promotion and execution of these kinds of initiatives," he added.

In practice so far, based on US data since 2016, the Scorecard has helped employers predict healthcare cost trends and improved company stock value performance, Bupa Global said.