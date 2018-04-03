Legal & General paid 98% of life claims in 2017

The firm dished out a total of £636m across life, CIC, terminal illness and income protection

Legal & General spent the equivalent of £1.74m a day on claims in 2017, a £30m increase on 2016's annual amount.

Over the past five years, L&G has paid £2.7bn in individual protection claims, taking the amount of families who've received financial help from the firm to more than 13,000 during this period.

Life

A total of £313m was paid out across 9004 life claims in 2017 (98%) - the equivalent of 25 claims a day.

The top three conditions were cancer (39%), cardiovascular (17%) and respiratory illnesses (16%), and the largest paid claim was £1.5m.

The average age of claimants was 66 years old.

Critical illness

For CIC, 92% of claims were paid, with the insurer outlaying a total of £209m across 3041 claims - the equivalent of eight claims a day.

The most common conditions were cancer (64%), heart attacks (10%) and strokes (6%), and the largest claim was £804,342. The average age of claimant age was just 47.

Children's CIC

Meanwhile, 93% of children's critical illness claims were paid in 2017 and the largest pay-out was £25,000. Cancer was the reason behind 66% of claims, while strokes accounted for 7% and benign brain tumours were the next biggest cause (6%).

The average age of claimants for children's critical illness were seven years old and 45% of claims were for children aged five or under.

Terminal illness

For terminal illness (TIC), the firm paid out £112m across 1077 claims, with nearly all brought about by a cancer diagnosis (99%), the average clamant was 55 and the largest claim was worth £1.5m.

Income protection

Legal & General spent £1.2m across 441 income protection claims (95%), the average age and pay-out was 42 and £732 respectively (stat includes new claims admitted in 2017 and those being paid for before 1 January 2017 and into 2017).

Musculoskeletal conditions (36%) were the most common reason for a claims, followed by mental health (22%) and cancer (24%).

Protection gap

"Managing a critical or terminal illness, or overcoming the death of a loved one, is an extremely stressful and challenging time for anyone involved," said Steve Griffiths, managing director, UK protection at Legal & General.

"At Legal & General, we're committed to supporting policyholders and their families when they are at their most vulnerable, helping to provide financial security and peace of mind in their time of need, and we are proud to have supported our customers by paying out £636m in individual protection claims last year.

"However, the UK continues to suffer from a protection gap that leaves many families at financial risk should they or their loved ones be diagnosed with a critical illness, be unable to work or pass away unexpectedly," he added. "As an industry, we must continue to highlight the risks of a critical event and we hope that advisers can use these figures to showcase the benefits of protection to consumers across the UK."