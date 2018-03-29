Now Healthcare Group appoints new finance director

The firm launched Now Patient app in October 2017

After launching the UK's first artificial intelligence-led tele-pharmacy app, Now Patient, in October 2017, Now Healthcare Group has appointed Mark Siney as finance director.

Siney, who has a background in finance and operations, including securing private equity and maximising business and performance and growth, has joined from Ellis Whitman.

"Mark has joined us at an opportune time and will play a pivotal role in the financial journey of the business, especially as we explore options around our next stage of investment," said Lee Dentith, CEO and founder of Now Healthcare Group. "As a leading digital health company, we are always looking to push boundaries and find innovative ways in which to support the health of the nation and Now Patient has been a game-changer in the marketplace - literally putting healthcare solutions into the hand of our patients".

Now Patient

The free Now Patient app, which enables patients to access GP consultations and manage their medication needs, was created to support over 15 million people in the UK living with chronic care conditions. It received 25,000 downloads and hit number one in the app store within a matter of weeks.

Mark Siney said: "Lee is a real entrepreneur and passionate about creating products to change lives and to revolutionise the health service in the UK and he founded Now Healthcare Group to deliver pioneering health care solutions for our ever-increasing population.

"It is an exhilarating time for the business and I'm looking forward to working with Lee and all the team on the next stage of the growth journey," he added.

Now Healthcare Group was founded by Dentith in 2014 after he was unable to get a GP appointment for his son.

He invested his own money to develop the tech solution followed by a further injection of £4m from Medicash in 2017, and launched Now Patient last October.