Royal London: 25% rise in new intermediary protection business sales
From £647m in 2016 to £807m in 2017
Royal London has reported 38% increase in new life and pension business, from £8,686m in 2016 to £12,002m in 2017 (total of new single premiums sales).
The company also detailed its 25% increase in new intermediary protection business sales, from £647m in 2016 to £807m in 2017.
"Our protection businesses continued to go from strength to strength across the board," said Phil Loney, group chief executive of Royal London. "Our innovative work simplifying the underwriting journey on streamlined mortgages, was referred to as a ‘game-changer' and advisers praised our pioneering work on diabetes cover."
Royal London Ireland grew its market share to over 16% and the firm confirmed its over 50s live cover scored a 5-star rating by consumer group Fairer Finance. "We believe this growth was driven by the recognition that our product is fairer and better value compared to our competitors," added Loney.
Pensions
Meanwhile, group pensions new business sales were up by 12% to £4,346m (up from £3,872m in 2016) following insurance-based auto-enrolment, however following the completion of the initial auto-enrolment staging programme in the UK lower sales of workplace pensions in 2018 are expected by the firm due to the reduced market size.
As a result, Royal London's focus will be on supporting its existing customers through the planned increases in employer and employee pension contribution rates.
Individual pensions, including Drawdown new business sales, grew 68% to £6,339m in 2017 (up from £3,778m in 2016).
