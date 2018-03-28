Senior consultant added to IHC for client wellness solutions
John McGrath joins IHC from Conduent HR Services
Independent health and wellbeing intermediary, IHC, has added John McGrath to act as senior consultant for PMI.
Joining with over 29 years of consulting experience, McGrath will support further expansion and development for its client portfolio in group risk, group health and international healthcare benefits.
After first entering the industry with Willis Wrightson, where he helped develop its health consulting proposition, he joins IHC from Conduent HR Services.
McGrath will focus on the delivery of high quality healthcare benefits and wellness solutions for IHC's corporate clients.
IHC is a specialist PMI broker with a focus on delivering strategic advice for clients across all aspects of employee health and wellbeing.
More news
Old Mutual Wealth to change name to Quilter
The move is to separate entity from Old Mutual
Senior consultant added to IHC for client wellness solutions
John McGrath joins IHC from Conduent HR Services
Alan Morahan: How can employers improve pension engagement?
With auto-enrolment pension contributions rising, Punter Southall Aspire's Alan Morahan looks into how employers can ensure employees don't opt out
Industry reaction: Income protection plans on the decline?
Recent Defaqto figures show a 13% fall in IP plans available on the market, but does this mean the cover available is decreasing in quality?