UnderwriteMe's Phil Jeynes at Protection & Tech Forum 2018

Tips to becoming an 'eProtection adviser' on 2nd May at One Birdcage Walk, London

Recently we announced that - due to popular demand - we have moved our Protection & Tech Forum 2018 to a bigger venue and to 2nd May, and next we can confirm that UnderwriteMe's head of sales and marketing, Phil Jeynes, will be speaking at the event.

The presentation, which will take place between 9.50am to 10.20am at One Birdcage Walk, London, will be entitled: How to become an ‘eProtection advisor' in six simple steps.

He will give tips on how advisers can better use technology to support protection business, while streamlining process to produce better outcomes as well generating leads and engaging with clients.

More panels and presentations still to be announced. If you still haven't registered (it's free!) do so HERE.