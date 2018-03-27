Medicash funds new Merseyside fitness centre

State-of-the-art specialist health centre backed by cash plan provider

Cash plan provider Medicash has donated £4,000 to reach the £43,000 needed by Underground Training Station (UTS) Foundation to develop specialist facilities to support people recovering from cancer and mental health issues, as well as those with learning and behavioural difficulties.

The new state-of-the-art centre in Wirral, Merseyside, will offer coaching and fitness education as well as bespoke nutritional programmes from experts. Support for post-cancer fatigue, mental illness, drug misuse and learning difficulties and obesity will also be available.

Specialist services

The cash from Medicash will also be used to help fund building renovations and to purchase new specialist sports and exercise equipment.

"We are delighted to support the UTS Foundation," said Sue Weir, Medicash chief executive. "The new centre will address a wide range of important health needs and the services provided have already proven to be of huge benefit to the local community."

Local community

The UTS Foundation was launched in 2016 to assist the local community through sport, rehabilitation and care. The new facilities will be the only in Wirral that offer specialist services.

"Last year, we managed to help over 600 people with a range of health conditions and we hope that, with this new training facility, we'll be able to double this figure in the next 12 months," said Tony Berry, foundation manager.

Work has begun and the new facilities are expected to open late-April.