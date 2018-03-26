Bupa to offer 'most extensive' mental health cover for businesses

Business Mental Health Advantage launched after claims for mental health treatment double over past decade

As of 1 April, Bupa's new Business Mental Health Advantage policy will offer cover for 'all' mental health conditions to businesses and their employees.

The policy - which Bupa calls ‘the most extensive mental health cover available' - will offer support and treatment for long-term mental health issues, with dementia and learning/behavioural development problems the only exceptions.

It will cover conditions such as depression, bipolar and anxiety, as well as those typically excluded such as alcohol and drug abuse, while the removal of time limits on treatment will offer businesses the opportunity to seek help if conditions return.

Bupa will also offer ongoing support for the monitoring and maintenance of diagnosed mental health conditions, to help employees manage their condition and prevent it from returning.

Existing benefits

In addition to the policy, Bupa will also offer its existing mental health benefits and services such as a self-referral service which gives employees access to a specialist consultant without GP referral.

Cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) is also available 24/7 through Bupa's wellbeing and mental health support service.

"Mental health is one of the biggest people issues that businesses - big and small - face today," said Alex Perry, CEO, Bupa Insurance UK. "This launch makes it possible for business leaders to provide better support for their colleagues."

Double trouble

Claims for mental health treatment have doubled within the last decade, Bupa found, and The Stevenson/Farmer review of mental health and employers research suggests that poor mental health costs employers between £33bn and £42bn a year, or over £1,000 per employee every year.

Mental health is now the most common reason for employees being signed off, with an estimated 70 million working days lost a year as a result.

"There are businesses across the UK that want to create a work culture where their employees feel comfortable to start a conversation around mental health," said Stuart Scullion, chairman of the Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (AMII). "This launch from Bupa puts employee support front and centre, and for the first time, UK businesses can be confident they're providing their employees with access to first class mental health benefits and service, whenever they need it."