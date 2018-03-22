IPTF: Neil McCarthy joins executive committee

Appointed to help promote and improve income protection

Sales and marketing director of Direct Life and Pension Services, Neil McCarthy, has been appointed to help lead the Income Protection Task Force (IPTF).

McCarthy will join Jo Miller (head of operations) and Richard Walsh (head of government and regulatory affairs) on the executive committee, three months after Roy McLoughlin and Kevin Carr took over as co-chairmen of the organisation.

The IPTF, which exists to promote income protection as a product and increase awareness around financial resilience, has over 20 members, including Aviva, Legal & General, Zurich, British Friendly, Vitality, LV=, Scottish Widows, Intrinsic and LifeSearch.

Task force

"Having attended and taken a keen interest in IPTF meetings for the last decade, it's great to join the new management team and be part of taking the group forward," said McCarthy. "The existing team have worked hard over the years to promote the value of income protection and improve the market for customers and I'm especially keen to look at ways we can work with intermediaries to give them better tools to promote IP."

McCarthy heads up sales and marketing for LifeQuote, part of the Direct Life group, and has previously worked for AXA, Swiss Life and Partnership Assurance.

IPTF plans to run webinars and training sessions for protection brokers and advisers, as well as launch a new website and social media service, later this year.