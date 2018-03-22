Hayley Robinson joins Zurich as UK chief underwriting officer

Previously she was managing director of global risk solutions, UK & international, for RSA

Hayley Robinson has been appointed Zurich's chief underwriting officer in the UK to oversee the firm's underwriting strategy across all lines of business.



"The underwriting arena is more vibrant than ever as we work at pace to anticipate and respond to customer needs and market shifts," she said. "Emerging technology and an increasingly complex risk landscape present us with exciting challenges as well as fantastic opportunities to help our customers understand and manage these risks.



"I am looking forward to working with the hugely talented underwriting team here and with a clear strategy in place we will continue to build on our success, through innovation and offering the best quality products and services to our customers and brokers."

Before she worked for RSA for 30 years, where most recently she was managing director of global risk solutions, UK & international, for the firm. There she was responsible for the overall profit and loss across large and complex customers including London market, marine, renewable energy and wholesale.

She has also worked as UK CUO for personal lines at Aviva.

"At such an exciting time for both our industry and Zurich in the UK, I'm delighted to have Hayley joining us," said Tulsi Naidu, chief executive UK for Zurich. "She brings an impressive track record and a wealth of experience that means she is exactly the right person to lead our Underwriting team as we continue to grow our business and serve both our customers and brokers. I look forward to working with Hayley as she joins our team and wish her every success in her new role."