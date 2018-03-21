Old Mutual Wealth paid 100% of life claims (again)

94.6% of critical illness claims paid in 2017 by wealth manager

For the eighth year in a row, wealth management firm Old Mutual Wealth has published claims data showing that all life insurance claims were paid out over the space of 12 months.

Meanwhile, 94.6% of all CIC claims were paid in 2017 totalling up to £60.3m in life and critical illness payments during the space of the year, and the average claims size was £152,704 for life and £165,748 for critical illness.

Over 78.5% of CIC claims were made for top three claims - cancer (55.8%), stroke (12.3%) and heart attack (10.4%).

The average age of claimants was 74 for women and 69 for men.

"For the eighth year in a row we have clearly proven our commitment to our policyholders and advisers by paying 100% of life claims," said Paul Roberts, head of protection at Old Mutual Wealth. "Claims information such as this is important to show the public that insurers pay out for most of the claims we receive. Our research has shown that there is a common misperception among customers on the amount of claims that are paid."

Claims misconception

According to Old Mutual survey of 109 UK adults in June 2017, just 6% thought insurers paid out more than 90% of critical illness claims, while one in five respondents believed insurers pay out on no more than 10% of claims and 38% thought the figure was no more than 20% of claims.

"There is a cavernous protection gap in the UK and this misperception is part of the cause. As an industry we need to ensure that we are fighting it," added Roberts. "At Old Mutual Wealth our protection business strives to equip advisers with the tools they need to ensure their clients fully understand the importance of protection and that we will be there to help them and their families when they need us most."

Over the space of eight years Old Mutual Wealth has successfully paid out 15,067 claims with a total of over £976m paid.