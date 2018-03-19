Cavendish Online adds Luke Barber to develop comparison business

New business development manager will take responsibility for growing white label service

Online discount life insurance and protection broker Cavendish Online has appointed Luke Barber as business development manager to grow its white label life insurance and protection comparison service.

Barber, who has over 10 years of experience in life and protection, previously worked for LifeQuote for eight years where he was responsible for managing the key intermediary accounts and attracting new partnerships.

White label comparison service

Aimed at providing intermediaries and aggregators with a more sophisticated online life insurance journey, as well as providing non-advised and advised tele-sales which can be accessed on a standalone basis or combined with the white label service, Cavendish Online's proposition can be used as an additional income for intermediaries or as an integrated part of a provider's business.

Partner businesses do not need to be FCA registered because firms can be registered as a Cavendish Online Introducer Appointed Representative (IAR).

"I'm delighted to welcome Luke to the team and look forward to him developing our white label business further," said Ian Williams, managing director of Cavendish Online. "We see it as an area with excellent potential for growth and an integral part of Cavendish Online's long-term strategy."

Quote-and-buy process

Soon to launch its 20th white label partner, Cavendish Online's service provides intermediaries with a fully branded customer journey enabling clients to complete a full quote-and-buy process which produces a comparison of premiums from a panel of life insurers for customers.

Life insurance, critical illness cover and income protection products are all available via the service, and customers with pre-existing medical conditions, dangerous jobs or a high BMI can draw upon the integrated UnderwriteMe for fully underwritten and guaranteed quotes for rated premiums.

"We have spent nearly 20 years developing and refining our service and we are one of the leading online providers of life and protection products in the UK with the highest persistency rates in the country, market leading conversion rates and very high customer retention," said Williams.

"We believe there are thousands of mortgage brokers and other advisers out there with customers who need life insurance and protection products but simply don't have the time, the skills or the administrative support available to turn those opportunities into additional income," he added. "With us providing the system and Luke managing the relationships and supporting our intermediary partners I'm sure our success is going to continue to grow."