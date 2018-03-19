Poor company management damaging worker performance

Better deployment of group products and corporate benefit strategies could increase workplace productivity

Almost of half (45%) of employees say that their employer does not improve their productivity and almost a fifth (16%) feel that poor management is having a negative impact on the quality of their work, research by Canada Life Group Insurance has suggested.

Of the 1,000 employees surveyed, nine out of ten (88%) rate their productivity at 70% or above, while of the three quarters (76%) of staff who feel their productivity is being negatively impacted at work and a fifth (22%) blame workplace culture, including poor management and lack of recognition. Workplace environment, meanwhile, was to blame for 29% of employees' lack of productivity.

Almost three quarters (70%) of employees did not feel like they belong to a team or their role in that team is valued, while 81% did not feel supported by their line manager and 78% did not feel involved with decision-making within the workplace.

Only 26% respect their bosses and less than a third (29%) are on board with the values of their organisation.

Pride at work

With over half (57%) taking pride in their work and over a third saying they are engrossed by (36%) or enthusiastic about (35%) their job, it is concerning that so many employees feel as if their employee is hindering their engagement.

"Whilst it is encouraging to see that employees feel they are being productive at work, the clear disconnect between business leaders and workers is alarming," said Paul Avis, marketing director of Canada Group Life. "It is evident that many UK businesses need to do more to support and appreciate their staff, whether through simple remedies such as better communication of their organisation's values, or companywide initiatives like redefining employee management and engagement practices."

According to the research, 34% of respondents said that recognition and appreciated for good work would have a positive impact on their productivity, while the most popular incentive was a higher salary (39%).

Meanwhile, a quarter (25%) said employee benefits and perks would increase productivity compared to 16% who said training and 16% who said target to work towards promotion.

"There are many ways employers can show they value their staff, including offering products through corporate benefits packages," said Avis. "Our survey shows one in four workers believe helpful employee benefits have the most positive impact on productivity, and protection products such as group income protection serve a dual purpose of giving employees financial peace of mind but also helping those who do develop a long-term illness or injury back into the workplace once they have recovered.

"Whatever changes businesses make to increase productivity in the workplace, it is important that staff wellbeing is at the heart of it," he added.

Read more...

Counselling improved mental health of 92% of EAP users

One in three employees take time off due to mental health

Aviva to offer mental health service to corporate PMI clients

Employers proactive as mental health issues rocket