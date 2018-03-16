Bupa health London clinic moves to Cromwell Hospital

Brand new premises with six consultation rooms

Bupa's new London health clinic location at Cromwell Hospital will offer insurance and pay-as-you-go customers treatment such as health assessments, advanced fitness tests and GP appointments, as well as rapid diagnosis pathways.

"Having a health clinic directly in the Cromwell Hospital means that we can combine the expertise of Bupa health clinics and our hospital in one space," said Philip Luce, hospital director. "We continue to work hard to offer our customers a streamlined service and quality care. The team are really excited to welcome our first customers in the coming days."

Set across six consultation rooms (open 7.45am to 5.45pm Monday to Friday), the clinic has moved from The Smart Clinic, Kensington.

The move has within months of relocated clinics in Belfast and Glasgow.

