BDHL's Guy Jones elected to AMII executive committee

He is a director of Berwick Devoil Healthcare Limited (BDHL)

Guy Jones, a company director at BDHL, has been elected to the executive committee of Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (AMII), it was announced at the association's AGM this week.

BDHL, based in Royal Tunbridge Wells, is a specialist employee benefits and private health insurance broker.

Jones said he was honoured to be elected and looks forward to working with the association to enhance its standing within the world of health and wellbeing within the employee benefits industry and retail markets.

AMII, which promotes ethical standards and professional conduct among its members made up of independent medical insurance advisers in the UK, was formed in 1998.