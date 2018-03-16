New Aviva online process to speed up medical record authorisation

Involves e-AMRA forms for clients

Previously Aviva's Access to Medical Records Act (AMRAs) forms took an average of 14 days to be completed and returned, however the firm has introduced a customer email exchange process to gain access to the life assured's medical records.

Going forward, Aviva will email an e-AMRA form directly to the customer, should they need to contact their GP.

Customers can give consent by providing an e-signature on any device, which is sent back securely to Aviva allowing them to proceed with the application process.

The online process requires no printing or scanning of documents and advisers will be kept updated throughout the process with ALPs business tracking.

Adviser view

Mike Allison, head of Paradigm Protect, said: "Paradigm Protect is delighted to see developments of this nature in the protection market; anything that can speed up the process of getting clients life insurance is clearly a positive step forward. Similarly it should make the advisers' job easier too and we know Aviva has been working hard to enhance its IT systems and this clearly demonstrates the success it has had in achieving this."