The Exeter paid 91% of income protection claims in 2017

Mental health-related claims, up 2%, were the 5th most common

Healthcare and protection insurance specialist The Exeter paid 91% of income protection claims last year, a slight drop from 2016's figure of 94%.

Total amount paid out for IP during 2017 was over £6m and musculoskeletal problems, fractured/broken bones and back conditions accounted for 58% of the claims.

Last year also saw a 2% increase in mental health-related claims (now 7% and the fifth most common reason), which included stress, anxiety, depression and bereavement.

Mutual benefit

"We are proud to have paid 91% of claims received in 2017," Andy Chapman, chief executive of The Exeter. "The Exeter has always been committed to sharing these figures and it's crucial that through the right protection, people feel safe knowing that neither illness nor injury will push them into financial difficulties.

"As a mutual, our reason for being is to pay claims, so we are committed to working with advisers and our members to reinforce the importance of providing accurate information at the point of application, so there are no surprises when a claim is submitted."