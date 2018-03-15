Penrith Building Society and PG Mutual launch 'Income Protection Plus'

A policy to cover individuals unable to work due to illness, accident or injury

Penrith Building Society has partnered with income protection specialist PG Mutual to launch ‘Income Protection Plus', a plan to provide financial support to those who cannot work due to illness, accident or injury.

As a mutual, PG Mutual will return profits to its members meaning the plan will build as a lump sum over time regardless of whether claims are made.

Income Protection Plus policyholders will also benefit from an Enhanced Loyalty Bonus, which pays out a minimum capital sum of £10,000 and six months of your income benefit to a family in the event of death.

"The Penrith are extremely pleased and proud to be partnering with PG Mutual," said Penrith chief executive Tim Bowen. "As a responsible, mutually owned building society, it is essential that we are able to continually offer our members, both new and existing, the opportunity to make informed decisions regarding products that are able to meet their financial needs.

"This absolutely includes the opportunity to protect their income in the event of a sickness, accident or illness," he added. "For a building society to find an organisation like PG Mutual that share the mutual values and are not-for-profit makes this partnership even more special and aligned with our vision and values."

Flexible plan

Income Protection Plus can be set up to start from the very first day off so therefore likely to appeal to self-employed people with little or no buffer or entitlement to sick pay from an employer, said Mike Perry CEO of PG Mutual.

"Income protection can help ensure people are better able to meet their financial commitments despite being unable to work due to illness or injury," he said.

Premiums are dependent on age, profession and type of policy, however Income Protection Plus offers flexibility when it comes to budgeting, payment timings and selection of long-term benefits.