US tech giant collabs paving the way for UK health insurance

Amazon, Apple and JPMorgan might be disrupting the US health insurance space, but UK insurers should see it as an opportunity

According to data analysists GlobalData, UK health insurers should learn from the US by embracing tech giant healthcare collaborations like those seen over The Atlantic rather than fearing them.

Earlier this month, following the news that Apple had introduced iPhone app for medical records, we reported it is opening digital healthcare clinics under the name AC Wellness for its employees in spring.

Amazon also announced its collaboration with Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan has created a healthcare company to serve its US employees, with view to provide tech-driven medical services internally as part of their employee benefits strategies.

Google sister company Verily, meanwhile, has been in talks with insurers bidding for health insurance contracts, it has been reported.

"The insurance industry has been nervously tracking the activities of potential alternative providers," said Danielle Cripps, life & pensions analyst at GlobalData. "It was uncertain which area of insurance would witness their entry or when it would occur, but over the last few months it has become increasingly clear that the tech giants are targeting the US healthcare market."

Disruption opportunity

However rather than peering over the pond and fearing this progression, Cripps believes employers and UK insurers should be anticipating similar moves on their own soil and seize the opportunity.

"Alternative providers are highly influential brands, have masses of consumer data and resources, and are known for providing exceptional customer experiences," he said. "While they are seen as a threat, partnering with these providers could also be a key opportunity for insurance industry players."

Of the partnerships, Cripps said: "The race into US healthcare among alternative providers has truly begun, but each has a different approach. Amazon has opted to tackle the healthcare market using its power as a large US employer to drive market change, such as lowering healthcare costs and improving services for employees. On the other hand, Apple seems to be concentrating on creating a more connected service between customers and healthcare providers. It is positioning itself as a potential partner for healthcare providers and healthcare insurers. Meanwhile Google, which is still feeling out the market, is looking for partnerships. It may likely see itself in the role of an insurance distributor."