Scottish Widows Protect adds UnderwriteMe

Personal life insurance and critical illness products now available to advisers via online application service

Scottish Widows Protect has joined UnderwriteMe's quote comparison service to allow intermediaries to obtain ‘buy now' or estimated prices for its life and CIC products, Scottish Widows has announced.

The online service, which offers a full end-to-end application journey and allows advisers an alternative to submitting multiple applications at one time, will ask advisers to complete a full set of medical questions (agreed between all providers) on behalf of their clients. The result is a fully underwritten premium or indicative cost in the event that the application requires further medical evidence.

"UnderwriteMe is all about a provider's underwriting capability and that's one of our key strengths," said Scott Cadger, head of underwriting and claims strategy at Scottish Widows. "We've already simplified online underwriting and have 17 years' experience of developing automated underwriting systems.

"Our proposition is around providing certainty to customers where we can," he added. "Bringing together our expertise in this area with the UnderwriteMe comparison service will allow more customers to get an immediate decision at point of sale, with the intent of growing the market."

Speedy and credible

Scottish Widows' decision to utilise UnderwriteMe is envisioned as a way of a quickly determining whether cover is available for specific conditions, while removing the need for multiple calls and allowing advisers to edit the application process without leaving the site.

At a time when the FCA is seeking to improve better access to insurance, the service will be of particular use to IFAs addressing clients who have an illness or specific needs, the firm pointed out.

"It's fantastic to have another major protection insurer join our comparison service," said Phil Jeynes, head of sales & marketing for UnderwriteMe. "For too long, intermediaries have been expected to put up with a broken, disjointed process when selling life insurance, with genuine prices only exposed at the end of the journey. Scottish Widows is one of the UK's most respected insurers and we are proud to be partnering with them, as we continue to improve and grow the market."

After launching with LifeSearch in August 2015, Cavendish Online launched the first direct-to-consumer site powered by UnderwriteMe technology early in 2016.

Since its launch other protection specialists, including Assured Future and Future Proof have joined the service.