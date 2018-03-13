80% believe life claims should be paid in full to non-disclosing smokers

Less so if cause of death is heart attack or lung cancer

According to new research by Protection Review's The Syndicate, four-fifths of UK people surveyed (1000 policyholders/1003 non-holders) believe that an accidental life insurance pay-out should be received in full even if the person who claimed to be a non-smoker was found to be a lifelong smoker.

However this figure dropped significantly to 58% if it transpired the death was caused by heart attack, while 40% of respondents suggested non-disclosured smokers were entitled to claim even if they died of lung cancer.

Disclosure

The research also found that 72% believed that someone applying for a life policy should declare at application stage if they used to smoke 10 cigarettes a day even if they gave up six months ago, while 60% said that applicants should inform their insurer if they had high blood pressure that was controlled by diet, or if they used e-cigarettes without nicotine.

Meanwhile, 40% suggested that cases of diabetes controlled by diet should be declared.

Premiums

Of the people questioned, 70% agreed that premiums should be higher for those who smoke, while 31% said premiums should be higher for ex-smokers who had quit five years ago.

Just under half felt that social smokers, e-cigarette users and those who had quit the habit less than five years ago should face more expensive cover.

Analysis

"This is the first time we have asked consumers directly for their views on whether claims should be paid in different situations and although the results will be interesting for insurers, they offer us a valuable insight in the way people regard their policy as a contract," said Jo Miller of The Syndicate. "For many respondents, the very fact that premiums had been paid meant that there was an entitlement for a claim to be settled, even if based on non-disclosure at the application stage.

"These findings offer valuable insights into consumer perceptions of insurers and paying claims and suggest how many people overlook the potential for a claim to be assessed once a policy is purchased and therefore regard terms and conditions as a reason to mistrust insurers," she added.

Read more...

48% of Brits do not trust insurers to pay claims

Britons more worried about money and health than Brexit and terrorism