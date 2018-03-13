48% of Brits do not trust insurers to pay claims

Almost most two-thirds believe protection products are too expensive

Almost half of Britons cite a lack of trust as a reason for not taking out protection policies and 53% would prefer to rely on savings, research by Protection Review's The Syndicate has revealed.

Price is a key barrier to protection, with 61% suggesting that products are too expensive, while 55% said they do not like paying for a product that might not be needed, which suggests that people are likely to be attracted by the more tangible benefits of counselling, rehabilitation and access to remote GPs going forward.

According to the report - which surveyed 1000 protection policyholders and 1003 non-holders (November 2017) - insurance is the least trusted type of organisation, with just one in four saying they trusted insurers.

However, 38% said they trusted their own insurers, while insurance firms scored highest when it comes to people feeling comfortable when sharing personal data with organisations.

Analysis

"This year's research shows evidence of a population with an insurance mindset in terms of planning for the worst and appreciating that insurance can help, while remaining reluctant to actually buy protection," said Jo Miller of The Snydicate. "Most of our sample has a plan B in their minds, but when we asked about those plans in detail, many revealed that they didn't believe their intended ways of coping would support them financially for very long and, in many cases, the idea of actually having to ask for help was an uncomfortable prospect.

"Many people expressed a clear preference for savings, which we have seen before, but as our analysis shows, almost everyone surveyed would quickly be left vulnerable if relying purely on savings in the event of a loss of income," added Miller.

