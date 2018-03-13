Britons more worried about money and health than Brexit and terrorism

Despite public confidence in protection, most people would rely on support from partners and savings to survive if needed

Three quarters of people believe they are in control of their finances, however money and health are the UK's biggest concerns over international politics, new research from Protection Review's The Syndicate has revealed.

According to the report, 45% of the 1000 protection holders and 1003 non-holders surveyed (November 2017) said they took an interest in their finances, didn't postpone financial decisions and didn't find financial matters confusing, while 68% said they were good at managing their money with 71% saying they were ‘in control' of their finances.

However when questioned a little deeper, 45% said that ‘having enough money' and ‘my health' were the issues that they saw as most important compared to 33% who cited ‘terrorism' and ‘Brexit' respectively.

Safety net

Another key finding was that while most people would rely on a partner or family for financial support, 64% said they would feel uncomfortable asking and 54% suggested they would attempt to find other means of support before seeking help from loved-ones.

Meanwhile, 68% expressed confidence in their savings compared to 88% who believe that insurance would offer the support they might need, where as 79% suggested it would come from the State.

"The report shows reasonably high levels of confidence with most people saying they're in control of their financial situation," said Kevin Carr, Protection Review CEO. "However, when more specific questions are asked, any plan B seems far less robust.

"Likewise, there is initially some negativity about protection insurance, but when asked about what might be helpful in terms of providing financial support, insurance becomes one of the main considerations."

Read more...

80% believe accidental life claims should be paid non-disclosed smokers in full

48% of Brits do not trust insurers to pay claims