Aviva posts 'better than expected life results' for 2017
However GI & health performance weaker than predicted
Aviva's life business (up 9% from 2016) performed 6% better than the Goldman Sachs estimate and 5% better than consensus, while GI & health was down (-16%) to £700m (from £833m last year).
Life profits were £2,882m for the year (up from £2,642m in 2016) supported by a +£86m benefit (vs £50m last year) from the annuity business's increasing concentration of illiquids within its asset mix and £290m related to longevity assumption changes.
The firm said it was encouraged by new business growth in bulk annuities (£2,045m vs £620m in 2016).
The GI decline was in part due to a bad year in Canada, the firm said, however it was Aviva's operating profit in life business that helped offset weaker results elsewhere. As a result, overall operating profit (£3,068m) was up 1% on consensus.
"Operating earnings beat consensus by 1%, driven by a 5% beat in life offset by a 14% miss in general insurance," said the firm. "Aviva had flagged at the November CMD that the Canadian GI business was having a challenging year, but the FY result came in even worse than the market expected due to adverse prior year development, a spike in motor claims inflation and elevated weather and large commercial lines losses.
"Aviva doesn't expect Canada to get back to a 94-96% combined ratio until 2020. In the UK, the combined ratio was stable ex. Ogden," it continued. "The 5% life beat was basically driven by a £290m boost from changes in assumptions and methodology, as longevity releases of £710m were partially offset by strengthening in other areas."
