More than half of women do not have financial protection

Almost half of UK households risk losing up to £25,000 a year should a female member aged 25 - 45 lose their income

It is estimated that 49% of households are at risk of losing as much as £25,000 a year or more (27%) should the woman of the house (aged 25-45) fall ill or die, research by Canada Life has revealed.

Two thirds of this age group have children and 40% are paying back a mortgage, however 57% of the 1,000 UK women surveyed (aged 25 - 45) do not have protection in place.

A further 35% do not own a home, therefore meaning it's likely that three quarters of women would be liable for rental costs.

Estimated loss

According to the survey, 29% estimate that their household would lose £10,000 to £25,000 per year should they fall ill (20% less than £10,000), while 27% expect that figure to be higher.

This means the estimation for the average potential loss of female income for UK households every year sits at £27,300.

"With up to £25,000 at stake for UK households, it is alarming to see that so many women have never even considered taking out individual protection insurance, be it life insurance or critical illness cover," said Natalie Summerson, national sales manager for protection at Canada Life and a founder member of the Women in Protection group.

"Given the emotional strain of a loved one falling ill or passing away, families should not have to also worry about the financial implications of one less person contributing to the household, or be forced to rack up debt that could follow them for a lifetime.

"As an industry and society we need to acknowledge that women are not just a crucial part of the UK workforce, but are also contributing a critical amount to their household, through income and other forms of support such as childcare or running a home," she added.

Protection gap

Women account for nearly half of the UK workforce in 2018 and only 6% of cohabiting or married women aged 25-45 said their male partner makes the majority of financial decisions, with 46% doing so with their partner and 48% making independent financial decisions.

However the survey also found that 50% women in this age group have never considered their need for protection and are unlikely to do so in the near future, while 35% admitted they would be prompted to do so by personal experience, such as a death in the family or loved one.

"The need for protection is high and women need to be encouraged and enabled to take care of themselves and their families should the worst happen. We will be continuing to investigate how best to reach women and provide them with the protection they need in a way that works for them," Summerson concluded.

