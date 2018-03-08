MetLife's Dominic Grinstead named as ABI Protection Committee chair

He replaces Swiss Re's Russell Higginbotham

MetLife UK managing director Dominic Grinstead has been named as the new chair of the Association of British Insurer's (ABI) Protection Committee. He replaces the outgoing chair, Russell Higginbotham of Swiss Re.

Created to promote the value of the sector to consumers, improve standards and highlight emerging risks within the industry, the Committee is the driving force behind the ABI's strategic direction of protection policy.

High on its agenda is to engage with government policy around work and health in order to help secure and support the financial future of consumers.

"We're excited to welcome Dominic as the new chair of the ABI's Protection Committee," said Yvonne Braun, ABI director of policy. "With a decade at the helm of MetLife's UK business, Dominic will bring invaluable experience to the role. This Committee plays a key role to help ensure consumers and stakeholders fully appreciate the role of protection products in helping people back to work following illness or injury. Dominic's impressive track record will bring a strong consumer focus to this work."

Protection experience

Grinstead has 30 years of experience in financial services and has worked for MetLife for over 10 years, going from marketing director to managing director in 2009.

"I'm delighted to take on the role as Protection Committee chair at the ABI," said Grinstead. "I'm particularly looking forward to working with fellow members, the ABI and other stakeholders to demonstrate the vital role that protection products play in our customers' day-to-day lives."