Intrinsic adds new proposition manager

Jackie Ashmore will work alongside Gemma Harle to help shape mortgage and protection proposition

Old Mutual Wealth adviser wing Intrinsic has appointed Jackie Ashmore as proposition manager to work alongside the firm's mortgage network managing director, Gemma Harle.

"Jackie is an excellent addition to the mortgage network, and brings in depth knowledge and experience," said Harle. "Her understanding of the current mortgage products and services out there is invaluable and will help Intrinsic ensure it is developing products and services that meet advisers' and their clients' needs."

Wealth of experience

Joining with 19 years of experience at both mortgage lenders and distributers, she will help shape Intrinsic's mortgage and protection proposition following its launch of a separate mortgage network in 2017.

During the past six years she has supported lenders and brokers at John Charcol, an independent mortgage broker.

Jackie Ashmore added, "I'm delighted to be joining the largest mortgage and protection network in the UK. Intrinsic has the scale and strength to build a market leading proposition.

"Housing demands have shifted and to meet these demands we need more innovative products such as inter-generational mortgages to help first-time buyers. The network is in a prime position to find opportunities like this and develop solutions."