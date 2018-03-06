400% rise in GP mobile consultations due to snow

UK tele-pharmacy app Now Patient has reported

Now Patient, a free iOS and Android app for people living with chronic care conditions, witnessed a 400% hike in usage compared to figures from the previous week during the snow chaos caused by the ‘Beast from the East'.

"We are constantly hearing news about how GPs are struggling with patient demand and with over 90% of the UK public using digital platforms to manage their healthcare, mobile apps like Now Patient are transforming patient health," said Lee Dentith, founder and CEO of Now Healthcare Group.

"The recent severe weather left so many people unable to get an appointment with their GP and with over 15 million patients in the UK suffering from chronic care conditions, we can provide a revolutionary complete end-to-end primary healthcare solution - which can empower more people to manage their own healthcare needs and reduce the strain on our country's overstretched NHS services."

Overstretched services

The app, which offers remote GP appointments works by patients with chronic care conditions nominating Now Patient as their NHS pharmacy in order to get free repeat delivery of prescriptions nationwide.

Next day delivery of medicines is guaranteed and central London patients can have them within two hours.

The service intends to work with NHS as part of its Five Years Forward View plan which will see digital healthcare solutions ultilised to provide relief to overstretched services.

Developed by Now Healthcare Group, Now Patient has had over 25,000 people register.