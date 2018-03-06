Millennial women are less financially safe than men of the same age

Research by Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has found women are more indebted and less confident when managing money than men

Women are taking longer than men to repay student debt and are more affected by non-mortgage debt, a report by CII entitled ‘Securing the future of the next generation: The moments that matter in the lives of young British women' has found.

According to the research, women earn less than their male peers and have more credit card debt on average (£926 vs £790), while 18-24-year-old women are less confident when managing their money than men (37% vs 48%) and are more likely to worry about it (57% vs 45%).

It is thought that a combination of growing debt, lower earnings and a lack of self-assurance when dealing with financial matters is putting millennial women more at risk, while student debt almost doubled between 2011 and 2017.

Longer legacy

As a result, women are less likely to repay student debts within the 30-year timeframe - with some sectors seeing women take 13 years longer than men to clear these debts.

Female teachers, social workers and nurses/midwives are expected to have between £29,000 and £49,000 worth of debt remaining after 30 years.

59% of 18-34-year-olds are concerned about not having enough money when they retire and over half (52%) of women in their late-20s say they are unsure of decisions about retirement savings, compared to just 38% of men.

"Women continue to have a fundamental lack of financial resilience to the risks they face in life," said Jane Portas, Insuring Women's Futures Committee lead on Women's Risks in Life, lead author of the report and PwC Partner. "Many of the issues leading to women's exposure to risk are deep rooted in society and will only get worse for the next generation unless we act now.

"We need to find new ways of educating and engaging young women and put policies in place that support them throughout their life. As a society, we need to improve women's risk protection, economic independence and financial resilience, improving the financial future for us all."

Growing debts

Other findings include the average total of debts of 15-24-year-olds growing more than 200% between 2006 and 2012, more than 10 times more quickly than the average debts of the wider population.

The majority of women aged 25-39 have credit cards, store cards, hire purchase agreements, overdrafts, non-mortgage debt, bills and student debt.

The same is true of men aged 35-39 however for women of this age bracket the balance averages at £926 compared to just £790 for men, however young men who have overdrafts tend to have a higher outstanding balance of £1,436 on average, compared to £941 for young women.

Saving less

Young women are less likely to save for the future than older women and circumstances mean they tend to save less than men, even though overall women are more likely to save than men they typically save lower amounts.

Women aged 25-34 are more likely to hold an ISA - 1.50m compared with just 1.38m men - but the average ISA market value for this group of women is 83% (£5,118) of the average value for men (£6,180). Men typically amass five times the pension pot of women by the age of 65 (£35,700 vs £179,091).

Later life

Women are also vulnerable to suffering from financial shock due to ill-health in later life. Women are living longer and less likely to live in a couple, and therefore require more csocial care, which is set to triple in cost, the report pointed out.

The average cost for a woman entering a care home aged 65-74 is £132,000, nearly double the cost for men, with women staying there for an average of four years compared to 2.5 for men.

According to Sian Fisher, CEO of the CII and chair of the Insuring Women's Futures Committee, insurance can play a key role in ensuring women are securely supported in the future.

"This research underlines the need for insurance, policy makers and consumer groups to work together to act now because if we don't address this, we will not have the resources to sustain the current situation," she said.

The CII and The Insuring Women's Futures Market Task Force will discuss the research at an event entitled ‘The Big Conversation' on Tuesday 6th March and the full report can be read here.