Almost 60% of over-55s want to gift more than annual gifting allowance

Increasing gifting allowance could potentially unlock £82.6bn

Of 17.2m over-55s in the UK, almost 60% want to gift more than the £3000 tax-free allowance to their loved ones after they pass away, a survey of 500 over-55s by Old Mutual Wealth has suggested.

While 71% want to pass on their wealth during their lifetime or both during their lifetime and after, the research found.

With the Office of Tax Simplification's review IHT review coming up, Old Mutual Wealth is urging the government to fix the tax system.

The annual IHT gifting allowance has remained unchanged since 1981 and had the allowance been tracked to inflation, it would be permissible to gift £10,932 per tax year in 2017.

The key to unlocking

According to Old Mutual Wealth, the current system discourages people to pass on wealth to their families while they are still alive. If the allowance was updated to £11,000 it could potentially unlock up to £82.6bn for the younger generation.

"The tax system has, in essence, encouraged people to pass on wealth when they die if they want to avoid tax for certain," said Rachael Griffin, tax and planning expert at Old Mutual Wealth. "While 30 years ago that may have made sense, in 2018 people are living longer and retired households are at historic highs in terms of the wealth they hold relative the working-age population.

"Plus, £3,000 won't go far these days, but £11,000 could give children or grandchildren the necessary money for annual school or university fees.

The younger generation

Intergenerational inequality is a problem in the UK, she also pointed out, and a combination of rising tuition fees and unaffordable housing prices is making it difficult for a generation of graduates attempting to save for a mortgage.

"One way to ease the pressure on the younger generations is to allow wealth to filter down more easily," she said. "We know there are lots of people that would like to pass wealth down to their families, while they are still alive.

"Increasing the IHT gifting annual allowance would encourage some of that money to cascade down the chain, giving a welcome financial boost to younger generations, particularly those trying to get on the housing ladder."