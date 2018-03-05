60% of UK women with dependent child have no life cover

Research from Scottish Widows also shows only 13% of mums have a critical illness policy

New research by Scottish Widows has revealed that the majority of mums are unprotected financially.

According a survey of 5,077 adults in the UK, 60% of women with a dependent child have no life insurance, while only 13% have a critical illness policy.

About 31% of mothers admitted that their household would be placed at financial risk if they lost their income unexpectedly, while one in four (25%) claimed they could only pay their mortgage for a maximum of three months and two fifths (39%) said they would have to use their savings to cover themselves financially if placed in adverse circumstances.

Under valued

Many also underestimate the value of their role within the household, with 24% believing they did not need life insurance and 7% of mums without critical illness cover indicating that they would rather take the risk that take out the policy.

However, on top of professional work, it is estimated the women spend almost 23 hours a week on childcare and housework and 61% of mothers with dependent children say they would struggle to complete everyday responsibilities or pay household bills should they fall ill or pass away.

"Many mothers don't consider having insurance as a necessity, with almost a fifth saying they don't rate having critical illness cover as a financial priority," said Johnny Timpson, protection specialist at Scottish Widows. "But there's also the value of a mother's contribution to the home, outside of employment. It's just as important for full-time mums to be insured and just because someone doesn't earn a salary doesn't mean their contribution in the home shouldn't be protected as it could be very costly to replace.

"The value of protection is to provide long-term peace of mind about having financial security in place for your dependents," he added. "And changes to bereavement benefits mean that it's more important than ever for mothers to review their financial protection needs and seek advice to make sure their household is covered."

Struggling to cope

When asked how they would cope should they or their partner not be able to work for six months, three in 10 (29%) mothers said they would rely on state benefits, and more than half (57%) of mothers surveyed did not have the protection of a will or guardianship arrangement in place for their families.

With a new Bereavement Support Payment system now in place, which may result in the period over which support will be available, it is more important more than ever before that mothers review their financial protection needs, Scottish Widows advised.

It is also worth considering that cohabitees are particularly at risk because they do not qualify for bereavement benefits.