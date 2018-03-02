Apple to open digital healthcare clinics for employees

AC Wellness service expected to start in spring 2018

Apple is launching a group of healthcare clinics to treat employees and their families, CNBC reported earlier this week.

Expected to open this spring, the AC Wellness clinics will integrate ‘best clinical practices and technology in a manner that drives patient engagement', its website reads.

Based at two healthcare clinics in Santa Clara which will exclusively serve Apple employees, it is expected that the technology developer will use the service to road test its suite of health services and products.

The announcement - just over a month since Apple brought health records to iPhone - has followed similar moves from Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase to form technology partnerships to reduce costs for its employees, Digital Health Age reported.

Apple is also working on various healthcare-related updates to its smartwatch offering.